A plea of not guilty has been filed on behalf of the accused FSU shooter

Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty for 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner. He's accused in a mass shooting at Florida State University on April 17, 2025.

Court documents show Ikner waived his right to a speedy trial. His public defender entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Investigators say Ikner opened fire near the student union, killing two people and injuring six. He was brought down by FSU police who shot him in the jaw.

The two men killed were Tiru Chabba, a South Carolina resident who was on campus as an employee of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality, and Robert Morales, the university's dining coordinator.

Ikner spent weeks in the hospital recovering from his injuries. Upon release, he was booked into the Wakulla County Detention Center.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says transferring Ikner to a neighboring county was standard protocol since he is the stepson of a Leon County sheriff's deputy.



