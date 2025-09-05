Florida AG subpoenas company that employed trucker who killed three on turnpike

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has subpoenaed the company that employed the trucker who killed three people on the Florida Turnpike in August.

The trucker, Harjinder Singh, was allegedly in the country illegally and is currently being held in St. Lucie County Jail.

Attorney General James Uthmeier has issued subpoenas to White Hawk Carriers, the company that employed Singh. The company dissolved shortly after the accident. Attempts to contact a representative of the company by Central Florida Public Media were unsuccessful.

Uthmeier also made legal demands to Washington and California, the states that issued Singh drivers licenses.

The Attorney General said he wants more information about how Singh was employed as a trucker in Florida as an undocumented person, and as someone who can't read road signs in English.

"We don't just talk the talk. We're going to use every tool, every legal tool, at our disposal, to fight back and protect our citizens," said Uthmeier.

Watch the AG's full press conference here:

Uthmeier said he expects easier answers from the trucking company than the states of Washington and California. Both are sanctuary states, which have policies in place for issuing undocumented people licenses.

Florida on the other hand, is not a sanctuary state, and doesn't issue any forms of ID to undocumented people.

"So we'll have a legal fight ahead of us, no doubt, these sanctuary states for whatever reason want to double down and protect criminals, but we will continue to fight the good fight, and we will prevail," said Uthmeier.

Last month, the Department of Transportation announced a federal investigation into the company.

The trucker is a member of the Sikh faith. In the weeks following his arrest, the Sikh Coalition says there has been a rise in anti-Sikh rhetoric and hate. The Sikh Coalition is a nonprofit that was formed to address the hate and violence that Sikh people faced after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In a statement, the Coalition expressed its deepest condolences for the three people killed in the accident, but wrote, "Using this tragedy as a way to score political 'points'—including against undocumented persons and/or asylum-seekers—is reprehensible."

