Legal in Florida: 78% of first-time applicants pass the Florida Bar exam

Slightly more than 78% of the 2,152 first-time applicants — or 1,687 people who took the Florida Bar examination in Tampa this summer — passed, data released by the Florida Supreme Court Monday show.

When the data are narrowed to the 1,236 first-time applicants who attended one of the state’s 12 accredited law schools, the statewide passage rate increases to 82.8%

The University of Florida Levin College of Law had the highest passage rate of the 12 accredited law schools in the state (92.8%). One-hundred-thirty-eight UF law school graduates sat for the bar exam July 29-30 in Tampa and 128 of them passed.

Jacksonville University College of Law had the second highest passing rate with 11 of the 12 graduates passing the multi-part test, earning the school a 91.7% passing rate.

Florida International University College of Law, Florida State University College of Law, and Stetson University College of Law round out the top five schools with the highest passing rates, scoring 89.3%, 88.5%, and 87.3%, respectively.

Passing rates were lower for the 416 first-time applicants who attended what’s described on the Supreme Court’s list as “other accredited schools.” The passing rate for those students was 66.1%.

Another 243 applicants who were already admitted to the practice of law but sitting for the Florida Bar exam for the first time; 176 of them passed the test. That’s a passing rate of 72.4%

The Florida Bar examination consists of multiple parts; Part A and Part B of the general bar examination and the multistate professional responsibility examination.

The exam is offered twice a year, once in February and once in July, although the scores generally are higher in July when the test is taken by applicants soon following graduation.

The July 2025 passing rate soars past the February overall passing rate of 64.9% and eclipses the July 2024 overall passing rate of 76%.

