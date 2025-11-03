Fake $100 dollar movie props circulating across Keys, Monroe County Sheriff's Office warns

Lights, camera — fraud?

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says counterfeit $100 bills specifically used in TV and film production are circulating across the lower Keys and Key West.

Text on the hyperrealistic-looking bills states they are not legal tender and only meant for motion pictures.

The sheriff’s office recommends residents to double check the bills they use and receive. The Key West Police Department also issued a similar warning in September for $20 bill props.

