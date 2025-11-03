© 2025 WLRN
Fake $100 dollar movie props circulating across Keys, Monroe County Sheriff's Office warns

WLRN Public Media | By Diego Perdomo
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:28 PM EST
An annotated $100 movie prop bill outlining markings that identify it as such.
Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Lights, camera — fraud?

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says counterfeit $100 bills specifically used in TV and film production are circulating across the lower Keys and Key West.

Text on the hyperrealistic-looking bills states they are not legal tender and only meant for motion pictures.

The sheriff’s office recommends residents to double check the bills they use and receive. The Key West Police Department also issued a similar warning in September for $20 bill props.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
