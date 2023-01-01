About The Documentary

Bill Baggs remains one of the most influential newspaper editors of the mid-20th century almost no one has heard of, including the million visitors who flock annually to the state park at the southernmost tip of Key Biscayne that was named in his honor after his efforts to save it from development. Writer Amy Paige Condon was one of those visitors back in 1993, when on her first week on the job as a new county manager’s trainee, she asked, “Who’s Bill Baggs?” She had no idea then how the answer to that question would change her life. The Life of Bill Baggs is a documentary that traces Condon’s nearly 13-year journey to tell Baggs’s story – a story that captures the history of Miami, the community’s geopolitical importance, and the loss of one of its greatest champions.

