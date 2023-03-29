Living on the Edge

Florida is the most vulnerable state in the nation for the risks associated with living on barrier islands. In the fall of 2022 Hurricane Ian blazed a reminder of the dangers — and a warning for the future. Climate change is making island living even riskier, scientists say, from more-severe hurricanes to increased erosion and the eventuality that some islands will wash away. For the six-month anniversary of Hurricane Ian’s strike, environmental journalism students in the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications reported on the state’s barrier islands.

