© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Eske ou pale Kreyòl? Do you speak Haitian Creole?

WLRN 91.3 FM | By WLRN News
Published March 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST
A young boy writes in a notebook
Dieu Nalio Chery/AP
/
AP
In this Jan. 24, 2013 photo, a boy takes notes during a Creole class at the Louverture Cleary School, which also teaches French, English and Spanish, in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Nearly half a million Haitian Americans call Florida home — the majority of whom reside in South Florida. And Haitian Creole (Kreyòl by native speakers) is the third most commonly spoken language in the state.

Haitian Creole is also a big part of the culture and what binds this community together. But not all members of this community speak the language.

If you had to rank your Haitian Creole skills on a scale of "I don't know a lick of Haitian Creole" to "Mwen pale li tout tan" — where would you put yourself? If you're a Haitian American who does speak Kreyòl, how did you learn it? If you aren't fluent, would you like to be?

Fill out the form below, or connect with via email at TalkToUs@wlrnnews.org.

Someone from our team may reach out to get your story on air.

Tags

Local News HaitiHaitian AmericanslanguageCreolenews
WLRN News
See stories by WLRN News
Related Content
Duolingo app.png
  1. 'Sa k ap fèt?' Duolingo is launching a Haitian Creole course for English speakers
  2. Creole Language To Play Starring Role In Little Haiti Book Festival
  3. The First Haitian Creole Immersion Program Launches In Palm Beach County
  4. Cafecito, Bayside, Feeding Birds And Haitian Creole: The Best of That's So Miami
  5. Disney Short Film 'Exchange' Full Of Haitian Culture