Eske ou pale Kreyòl? Do you speak Haitian Creole?

Nearly half a million Haitian Americans call Florida home — the majority of whom reside in South Florida. And Haitian Creole (Kreyòl by native speakers) is the third most commonly spoken language in the state.

Haitian Creole is also a big part of the culture and what binds this community together. But not all members of this community speak the language.

If you had to rank your Haitian Creole skills on a scale of "I don't know a lick of Haitian Creole" to "Mwen pale li tout tan" — where would you put yourself? If you're a Haitian American who does speak Kreyòl, how did you learn it? If you aren't fluent, would you like to be?

