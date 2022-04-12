© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Judge dismisses 60 potential jurors in confessed Parkland shooter sentencing trial

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Brittany Wallman,
Rafael Olmeda
Published April 12, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT
Elizabeth Scherer - DAY 4 - Parkland-Sentencing.jpeg
(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel)
/
Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headphones during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday. Cruz previously pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.

A judge dismissed an entire panel of 60 jurors Monday afternoon after too many became visibly upset at the prospect of deciding the fate of the Parkland mass shooter.

The emotional moment was the most challenging part of a day that otherwise went smoothly, but it served as a reminder of the passionate currents running through the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who is facing the death penalty for 17 counts of murder.

Eight potential jurors — seven women and one man — were escorted from the courtroom when they could not contain their reaction to learning they might be picked to serve on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting jury.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags

Local News newsParkland school shootingMarjory Stoneman Douglasnikolas cruzdeath penaltyjury selectionJudge Elizabeth Scherer
Brittany Wallman
See stories by Brittany Wallman
Rafael Olmeda
See stories by Rafael Olmeda
Related Content
A Broward County Sheriff's Office vehicle is parked outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018
  1. Jurors in Parkland school shooter trial can visit crime scene, judge says
  2. Jury selection begins in Parkland school shooter trial
  3. Jury selection begins for Parkland gunman who killed 17 people
  4. A jury will decide if the Parkland gunman gets the death penalty
  5. Four years after the Parkland shooting, advocates urge lawmakers to take action on gun control