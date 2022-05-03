© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Brightline, FEC and FDOT apply for millions in federal money in response to rail deaths

WLRN 91.3 FM | By David Lyons - Sun Sentinel
Published May 3, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
brightline.jpg
Associated Press

South Florida saw its most recent death on the railroad tracks on Monday, and the tragic toll from crashes will keep climbing if no action is taken, officials say.

Now, the proliferation of accidents has led to a new $45 million plan to boost public safety. Brightline and the Florida East Coast Railway are teaming with the state of Florida to pump millions more dollars to prevent crashes along the railroad corridor between Miami-Dade and Brevard counties.

The companies, along with the Florida Department of Transportation, are asking the U.S. Department of Transportation for $25 million to supplement $20 million in combined contributions from the railroads and the state.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags

Local News brightlineFlorida East CoastFDOTtrain safetytrain crashdeathfundingFlorida Department of Transportationnews
David Lyons - Sun Sentinel
See stories by David Lyons - Sun Sentinel
Related Content
brightline.jpeg
  1. Brightline safety, FPL on solar power, silent films comeback
  2. The White House's new initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions from transportation
  3. Here's why you might still want to wear masks on public transport
  4. Green infrastructure helps cities with climate change. So why isn't there more of it?