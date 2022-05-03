Brightline, FEC and FDOT apply for millions in federal money in response to rail deaths

South Florida saw its most recent death on the railroad tracks on Monday, and the tragic toll from crashes will keep climbing if no action is taken, officials say.

Now, the proliferation of accidents has led to a new $45 million plan to boost public safety. Brightline and the Florida East Coast Railway are teaming with the state of Florida to pump millions more dollars to prevent crashes along the railroad corridor between Miami-Dade and Brevard counties.

The companies, along with the Florida Department of Transportation, are asking the U.S. Department of Transportation for $25 million to supplement $20 million in combined contributions from the railroads and the state.

