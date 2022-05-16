Two cyclists killed on the Rickenbacker Causeway
Two cyclists were killed Sunday afternoon after being struck by an SUV on the Rickenbacker Causeway, temporarily shutting down the only access to Key Biscayne, according to authorities.
A man and a woman were pronounced dead on scene after they were hit at about 4:55 p.m., officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department, said in an email. One person has been detained for questioning, she added.
It remains unclear how the accident occurred, though a video published by Univision shows an SUV with front-end damage and two bicycles on the roadway.
