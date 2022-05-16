© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Local News

Two cyclists killed on the Rickenbacker Causeway

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
Published May 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
Cyclists Accident Rickenbacker.jpeg
David Winker
/
Miami Herald
Two cyclists died after they were struck on the Rickenbacker Causeway near Biscayne Bay in the afternoon of Sunday, May 15, 2022. The accident temporarily shut down the only access to Key Biscayne.

Two cyclists were killed Sunday afternoon after being struck by an SUV on the Rickenbacker Causeway, temporarily shutting down the only access to Key Biscayne, according to authorities.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead on scene after they were hit at about 4:55 p.m., officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department, said in an email. One person has been detained for questioning, she added.

It remains unclear how the accident occurred, though a video published by Univision shows an SUV with front-end damage and two bicycles on the roadway.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Local News cyclistcar accidentKey BiscayneRickenbacker CausewayMiaminews
Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
