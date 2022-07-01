© 2022 WLRN
Miami doctor ousted from state board after comments about COVID-19 vaccine access for kids

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Bianca Padró Ocasio
Published July 1, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT
Lisa Gwynn UM.jpeg
University of Miami
/
Dr. Lisa Gwynn, a professor at the University of Miami's medical school and president of the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, says everyone has to wear masks in schools to keep kids safe.

Dr. Lisa Gwynn, a pediatrician with the University of Miami Health System who has been a visible advocate of vaccine access for poor young kids, was removed Wednesday from a state-appointed board for publicly criticizing Florida’s decision to delay access to the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5.

Gwynn received an email Wednesday afternoon from Susan Miller, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ deputy chief of staff, informing her she would be removed from her position on the Florida Healthy Kids Board of directors for making “some very political statements that do not reflect the CFO’s point of view.”

The email, which was first reported by Florida Politics, came as a surprise to Gwynn, who said she had no indication she would be removed from the position she’s held since she was appointed in March.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

