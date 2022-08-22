© 2022 WLRN
Local News

An FDA warning letter targets a Broward company over illegal nicotine gummies

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
Leon County Judge John Cooper on June 30, 2022, in a screen grab from The Florida Channel.
Al Drago
/
The Florida Channel
Leon County Judge John Cooper on June 30, 2022, in a screen grab from The Florida Channel.

U.S. regulators have issued a warning letter to a Florida company over illegal nicotine gummies.

The Food and Drug Administration says the gummies pose a growing risk to teenagers and younger children.

In its warning Thursday, the FDA said the fruit-flavored gummies from VPR Brands could cause nicotine poisoning or even death if eaten by small children.

Regulators also cited recent research suggesting nicotine candies and lozenges are becoming more popular among high school students.

The warning comes as the FDA is under pressure to crack down on electronic cigarettes and other products containing laboratory-made nicotine.

VPR Brands markets its square-shaped gummies as containing “tobacco-free nicotine.” An employee at at the company, which lists its headquarters in Broward County, declined to comment.


Click here for more of this article from the Associated Press.
