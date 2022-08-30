Miami-Dade commissioner surrenders to face criminal charges in corruption probe

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez surrendered on Tuesday to face criminal charges, as an arrest warrant reveals he is being accused of accepting $15,000 in exchange for sponsoring a law five years ago to help a shopping plaza that had been repeatedly slapped with fines for code violations.

Martinez, 64, is being charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.

The commissioner, who faces a possible suspension from office by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, has already proclaimed his innocence, lashing out at prosecutors and calling the case “politically motivated.” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is scheduled to detail the charges at a 2:30 p.m. press conference on Tuesday.

