Local News

$10 billlion MetroCenter plan aims to transform downtown Miami

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Andres Viglucci
Published September 5, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT
A Miami-Dade County conceptual rendering depicts how a private developer might create a new transit-focused, high-rise residential, civic and commercial neighborhood on public land surrounding downtown's Stephen P. Clark Government Center, at left.
Miami-Dade County
Miami Herald
This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks.

Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out books at a new public library and explore Miami’s colorful history at an alluring new museum. Neighbors could gather at a new park, dine and shop nearby, or work out at an up-to-date wellness center.

Residents could comfortably walk to work or commute on myriad transit options just a few steps from home — Metrobus, Tri-Rail, Metrorail or Metromover — or easily hop onto I-95. To go on vacation, families could stroll over to a fast Brightline train to Disney World or Tampa’s Florida Aquarium, or ride Metrorail directly to Miami International Airport and, beyond that, fly to almost anywhere in the world.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Andres Viglucci
