White House announces nursing home plan as Florida lawmakers get ready to cut CNA requirements

Just as the Florida Legislature is finalizing a cut to the certified nursing staff required in nursing homes, the Biden Administration is planning an overhaul that will include new staffing minimums.

The White House announced its plan to improve nursing home care on Monday.

A Senate bill — SB 804 — cutting the requirement for certified nursing assistants by 20% is scheduled for the Rules Committee Tuesday, the last step before it goes to the floor.

A similar House bill — HB 1239 — is also nearing a floor vote.

But that revision — driven largely by a staffing shortage — could soon be overridden by new rules from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The White House wants CMS to conduct research and propose a staffing minimum within a year.

Previous research has shown that increasing the time with certified nursing assistants markedly improves the quality of care.

The White House plan aims to ensure adequate, well-trained staff; hold poor-performing nursing homes to account; and get the public better information about them.

The White House says the pandemic has highlighted “the tragic impact of substandard conditions at nursing homes.”

