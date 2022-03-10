Thousands could lose access to Broward Health hospitals due to UnitedHealthcare contract dispute

Thousands of United Healthcare health insurance members in Broward County could lose in-network access to Broward Health’s hospitals and ambulatory care facilities if the two entities fail to reach agreement on a new contract by March 31.

UnitedHealthcare plans that would be affected are employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans branded under UnitedHealthcare’s name or affiliates Preferred Care Network, WellMed, Medica and Neighborhood Health Partnership.

Members would lose in-network status as of April 1 for Broward Health hospitals in Fort Lauderdale, Deerfield Beach and Coral Springs, as well as Weston urgent care center and 15 outpatient/ambulatory care centers across the county. Physicians employed by Broward Health would no longer be in-network beginning Sept. 1.

