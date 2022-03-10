© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Thousands could lose access to Broward Health hospitals due to UnitedHealthcare contract dispute

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Ron Hurtibise
Published March 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
UnitedHealth Group has lowered its earnings forecasts for the year, citing losses on the public insurance exchanges.

Thousands of United Healthcare health insurance members in Broward County could lose in-network access to Broward Health’s hospitals and ambulatory care facilities if the two entities fail to reach agreement on a new contract by March 31.

UnitedHealthcare plans that would be affected are employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans branded under UnitedHealthcare’s name or affiliates Preferred Care Network, WellMed, Medica and Neighborhood Health Partnership.

Members would lose in-network status as of April 1 for Broward Health hospitals in Fort Lauderdale, Deerfield Beach and Coral Springs, as well as Weston urgent care center and 15 outpatient/ambulatory care centers across the county. Physicians employed by Broward Health would no longer be in-network beginning Sept. 1.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags

News Broward Health SystemUnitedHealthcarehealth insurancehealth careBroward Countynews
Ron Hurtibise
See stories by Ron Hurtibise
