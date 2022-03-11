Senators Scott, Rubio vote against federal funding bill that provides aid to Ukraine

Both of Florida’s senators voted against a bill to fund the federal government through September after Sen. Rick Scott failed in his effort earlier in the day to decouple aid for Ukraine from the larger government spending package.

The Senate voted 68 to 31 to approve a $1.5 trillion spending plan to fund the federal government for the rest of the current fiscal year, which lasts through September. The package included roughly $14 billion in aid to Ukraine meant to provide assistance to the European nation as it resists an invasion from Russia.

The legislation, which passed the House the previous evening with bipartisan support, was the result of months of negotiation between Democrats and Republicans. It will prevent any threat of a government shutdown until October.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.