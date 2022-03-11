© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Senators Scott, Rubio vote against federal funding bill that provides aid to Ukraine

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Bryan Lowry
Published March 11, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST
Rick Scott, Marco Rubio.jpeg
Carl Juste
/
Miami Herald
Republican Senators Rick Scott (left) and Marco Rubio (right) participate in a forum in Doral in this Nov. 12, 2019 file photo.

Both of Florida’s senators voted against a bill to fund the federal government through September after Sen. Rick Scott failed in his effort earlier in the day to decouple aid for Ukraine from the larger government spending package.

The Senate voted 68 to 31 to approve a $1.5 trillion spending plan to fund the federal government for the rest of the current fiscal year, which lasts through September. The package included roughly $14 billion in aid to Ukraine meant to provide assistance to the European nation as it resists an invasion from Russia.

The legislation, which passed the House the previous evening with bipartisan support, was the result of months of negotiation between Democrats and Republicans. It will prevent any threat of a government shutdown until October.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Tags

News FloridaU.S. SenateRick ScottMarco Rubiofederal governmentgovernment spendingUkrainenews
Bryan Lowry
Related Content
Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives to speak to the media, Thursday, March 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill. The House on Wednesday passed legislation to keep the government open and provide assistance to Ukraine.
  1. Congress passes $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid along with government funding
  2. Pressure mounts on the U.S. and Western allies to help Ukraine
  3. Congress passes bill to shore up the Postal Service without cutting back on delivery
  4. New clues emerge about the money that might have helped fund the Jan. 6 insurrection