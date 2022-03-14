© 2022 WLRN
Bill requiring condo inspections dies in the state legislature

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Andres Viglucci,
Mary Ellen Klas
Published March 14, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
Florida lawmakers failed to pass legislation that would have addressed the most serious lessons learned from the June 2021 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.
Miami Herald
Florida lawmakers failed to pass legislation that would have addressed the most serious lessons learned from the June 2021 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

The Florida Legislature’s failure to pass a bill mandating regular condominium inspections leaves in place a lax regimen experts say is full of glaring loopholes that endanger residents of aging buildings.

The bill would have required periodic, routine inspections of most condo buildings — something that doesn’t exist under current law. The main disagreement was over a mandate that condos set aside money to cover future repairs.

The bill was prompted by the catastrophic collapse last June of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, where unit owners bickered for years over paying for needed structural repairs, delaying the work. The building partially collapsed as work was finally underway.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Florida Legislature condo associationsbuilding collapseinspectionSurfside condo collapseChamplain Towers condominium collapse
Andres Viglucci
Mary Ellen Klas
