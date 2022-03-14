Bill requiring condo inspections dies in the state legislature

The Florida Legislature’s failure to pass a bill mandating regular condominium inspections leaves in place a lax regimen experts say is full of glaring loopholes that endanger residents of aging buildings.

The bill would have required periodic, routine inspections of most condo buildings — something that doesn’t exist under current law. The main disagreement was over a mandate that condos set aside money to cover future repairs.

The bill was prompted by the catastrophic collapse last June of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, where unit owners bickered for years over paying for needed structural repairs, delaying the work. The building partially collapsed as work was finally underway.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

