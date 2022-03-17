© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Disney workers plan walkout to protest the 'Don't Say Gay' bill

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 17, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
The group of Disney employees said the act of protest will culminate next Tuesday with a general walkout.
John Raoux
/
AP
The group of Disney employees said the act of protest will culminate next Tuesday with a general walkout.

Disney workers are planning walkouts during their breaks every day this week to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay legislation.

The group of Disney employees said this week on their website that the act of protest will culminate next Tuesday with a general walkout by LGBTQ workers and their supporters at Disney worksites in California, Florida and elsewhere.

The Florida bill bars instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through grade 3.

It has been sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it.

Tags

News 'Don't Say Gay' bill lgbtqLGBT communityDisneyDisney Worldprotestnews
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
Photo: Pixabay
  1. Disney will pause all political contributions after 'Don't Say Gay' controversy
  2. Protesters gather outside Disney for second day, demand company speak out on 'Don't Say Gay' bill
  3. Florida Senate passes a controversial schools bill labeled 'Don't Say Gay' by critics
  4. Outcry over 'Don't Say Gay' bill has fueled activism across the state. Here's one student's story