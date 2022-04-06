Rap's founding generation envisions a new museum to bring hip-hop history to the Bronx

In 1980, the Sugar Hill Gang brought hip hop to the mainstream with “Rappers Delight.” But as the founding generation gets older, they decided that they needed to enshrine that history — and tell it to future generations.

Thus the idea for The Universal Hip Hop Museum was born.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with the museum’s president, former DJ Rocky Bucano.

