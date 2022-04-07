Two books about transgender kids are pulled from Palm Beach schools

Two books about transgender kids, including Broward resident Jazz Jennings’ “I Am Jazz,” have been removed from Palm Beach County classrooms and libraries in response to a new Florida law.

“I Am Jazz” tells the story of a transgender child based on the experiences of Jennings, who socially transitioned in kindergarten and shares her journey through gender surgeries and societal challenges on her TLC reality series of the same name, now in its seventh season.

The second book, “Call Me Max,” explores the experience of a child raised as a girl but who feels more like a boy. In the book, Max says: “When I looked in the mirror, I saw a girl. Kind of. But because I’m transgender, I wanted to see a boy.” Max describes his journey of making friends, telling his parents he’s trans and joining a support group. Its publisher says the book is appropriate for grades 2 to 4.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

