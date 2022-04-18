First all-private station mission set to come home, splashing down off the coast of Florida

The four members of an all-private crew are set to begin their return to Earth Tuesday after spending more than a week on board the International Space Station.

They’ll return to Earth in the SpaceX crew dragon capsule that got them there, splashing down off the coast of Florida about a day after leaving the ISS.

Ax-1 Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Larry Connor, and Mission Specialists Eytan Stibbe and Mark Pathy will complete 12 days in space at the conclusion of their mission. They’ll also bring back more than 200 pounds of completed science experiments with them from the station.

It’s the first time an all-civilian crew visited the station. The commander of the mission is an employee of private space company Axiom which charted the mission. The other three are customers of Axiom, paying around $55 million each for the mission.

Ax-1 is scheduled to undock with the station Tuesday at 10:35 a.m EDT, with a planned splash down Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. EDT.

Once this crew is safely back on Earth, four more astronauts will launch to the station on NASA and SpaceX’s Crew-4 mission, currently targeting a launch Saturday from Kennedy Space Center, where they’ll spend six months aboard the orbiting lab.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.