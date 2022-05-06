© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Strong explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Associated Press
Published May 6, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT
Photo courtesy of Twitter user @soyleo27n
A powerful explosion damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday, government media reported.

The Cuban news agency ACN published photos showing severe damage to the Hotel Saratoga in Havana and clouds of dust billowing into the sky.

It was not immediately clear if there were deaths, though the semiofficial website Cubadebate reported that nearby clinics were treating people who had been injured and that several ambulances had gone to the scene. It said a school next door had been evacuated.

The five-star, 96-room hotel in Old Havana has two bars, two restaurants and a rooftop pool, according to its website.

Associated Press
