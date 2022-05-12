© 2022 WLRN
Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to nearly 1,500

Health News Florida
Published May 12, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
Nearly 1,500 Florida hospital inpatients have COVID-19 as the number continues to gradually increase, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed 1,486 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,352 in a Monday count and 1,303 on Friday. Also, the new data showed 123 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, up from 104 on Monday and 103 on Friday.

Inpatient totals have increased in recent weeks as the overall reported numbers of COVID-19 cases have gone up.

But hospitalizations and case numbers remain far lower than early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spread through the state.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida.

