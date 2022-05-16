© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
News

U.S. rolls back some sanctions on Cuba

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Michael Wilner,
Nora Gámez Torres | The Miami Herald
Published May 16, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT
an image of the malecon on Havana harbor.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images via Miami Herald

The Biden administration is restoring flights to Cuban cities other than Havana and reestablishing a family reunification program suspended for years, following recommendations of a long-anticipated review of U.S. policy toward Cuba, senior administration officials told McClatchy and the Miami Herald on Monday.

The administration will also allow group travel for educational or professional exchanges and lift caps on money sent to families on the island.

The policy changes come after a months-long review that began in earnest after a series of protests roiled the island nation on July 11, prompting a new round of U.S. sanctions on Cuban officials.

Read more from our news partner the Miami Herald.

News newsCuba
Michael Wilner
Nora Gámez Torres | The Miami Herald
