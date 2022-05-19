© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
WHO: COVID deaths dropped by 21% last week but cases rising

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
A worker wearing a protective suit administers a COVID-19 test at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Parts of Beijing on Thursday halted daily mass testing that had been conducted over the past several weeks, but many testing sites remained busy due to requirements for a negative COVID test in the last 48 hours to enter some buildings in China's capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
/
AP
A worker wearing a protective suit administers a COVID-19 test at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Parts of Beijing on Thursday halted daily mass testing that had been conducted over the past several weeks, but many testing sites remained busy due to requirements for a negative COVID test in the last 48 hours to enter some buildings in China's capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The number of coronavirus deaths globally dropped by about 21% in the past week while cases rose in most parts of the world, according to the World Health Organization.

In its weekly report on the pandemic released Thursday, the U.N. health agency said the number of new COVID-19 cases appears to have stabilized after weeks of decline since late March, with about 3.5 million new cases last week, or a 1% rise.

Some 9,000 deaths were recorded.

WHO said cases increased in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa and the Western Pacific, while falling in Europe and Southeast Asia.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
