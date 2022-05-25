© 2022 WLRN
Florida House Democrats tap Rep. Fentrice Driskell as next leader

WLRN 91.3 FM | By The Associated Press
Published May 25, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
Rep. Fentrice Driskell AP.jpeg
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
In this file photo, State Rep. Fentrice Driskell speaks at a press conference to oppose a special legislative session targeting vaccine mandates, on Nov. 15, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida House Democrats on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, have selected Driskell as the caucus's next leader for the upcoming term.

Florida House Democrats on Tuesday tapped Rep. Fentrice Driskell as the caucus’s next leader for the 2022-2024 term, the first Black woman to hold the position.

Driskell, of Tampa, will replace current leader Rep. Evan Jenne. In a statement, Driskell said she was humbled to take on the role.

“Growing up in Polk County, my dad worked as a dispatcher and my mom was a public school teacher. I never imagined I’d one day work here, serving my community. I’m so honored and, also, so ready to get to work,” she said.

Driskell was elected in 2018 and is the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee.

Her election comes after Rep. Ramon Alexander, who was set to be leader, said he would not seek reelection following allegations that he sexually harassed a former employee of Florida A&M. Alexander has apologized and has said the interactions were consensual.

The Associated Press
