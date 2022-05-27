Haiti’s instability should be high on Summit of the Americas agenda, Rubio urges

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is urging the Biden administration to make Haiti’s ongoing crisis, which is helping to fuel a wave of migration throughout the region and at sea, a focus during next month’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

“Without stability in Haiti, it has an impact on multiple countries,” Rubio said during a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere on Thursday about the upcoming summit. “Even Cuba is now intercepting Haitian migrants.”

Haiti’s Interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry is among several hemispheric leaders who have been invited to the June 6 summit, which is being hosted by the United States for the first time since its inaugural launch in Miami in 1994. The issue of migration is among the focal points of the discussions as thousands of Haitians, Cubans, Venezuelans and Central Americans continue to transit through Central America to cross the U.S. border with Mexico.

