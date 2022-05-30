© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Florida has a 75% chance of getting hit by a hurricane this year, according to experts

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Chris Perkins | South Florida Sun Sentinel
Published May 30, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
Tropical Weather
Wilfredo Lee/AP
/
AP
A normally bustling Ocean Drive is shown during a downpour, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach. A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta cut across Cuba on Sunday, and forecasters say it's likely to be a hurricane before hitting the Florida Keys Sunday night or Monday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The six-month hurricane season begins Wednesday, and outlooks from three respected entities — NOAA (the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration), Colorado State University and AccuWeather, the independent forecasting service — predict above-average activity for the third consecutive year.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Monday that an area of low pressure left over from the Pacific’s Hurricane Agatha had a 40% chance of developing in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the next five days. It could drift into the northwest Caribbean, nearer to Florida, by midweek.

Worse, Florida has a 75% chance of getting hit by a hurricane this year, according to one expert, which is the highest chance of any state in the U.S.

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags

News newsflorida hurricanes
Chris Perkins | South Florida Sun Sentinel
See stories by Chris Perkins | South Florida Sun Sentinel