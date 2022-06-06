© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Have you had an abortion? Tell us your story

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Verónica Zaragovia,
Katie Lepri Cohen
Published June 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT
Talk to Us
Talk to Us

At WLRN, we center our journalism on people’s stories — your stories. We’re reporting on how future restrictions on abortion will impact people living in South Florida.

For almost 50 years, states have been required to allow abortions up until the point of viability — Roe v. Wade decision, which established the right to abortion. States can’t impose an “undue burden,” a specific legal standard, on abortion access.

Now, the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case from Mississippi that could overturn Roe v. Wade. At the center of the case is a challenge to a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. The case is known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

If the majority of the Supreme Court rules in favor of the Mississippi State Department of Health and overturns Roe, the right to an abortion will be left up to states. The court would reverse its own precedent.

Recently, a leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito suggested a high likelihood of this happening. The Supreme Court is set to release a verdict soon, likely later this month or in early July.

Florida’s new abortion law is similar to Mississippi’s. The legislation goes into effect on July 1. The new law bans abortions after 15 weeks without any exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

We’re hoping to interview people who’ve had an abortion in South Florida, so we can help the public understand more about this medical procedure.

If you’re a health care worker who provides abortions, we’d like to hear from you, too. What do you want people to know about the health care around abortion?

Please tell us your story by filling out the form below, being as detailed as possible. Our health care reporter will follow up with you.

We will not publish any information shared with us unless consent is given.

Tags

News abortionabortion rightsU.S. abortion lawsnews
Verónica Zaragovia
Verónica Zaragovia was born in Cali, Colombia, and grew up in South Florida. She’s been a lifelong WLRN listener and is proud to cover health care for the station. Verónica has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master's degree in journalism. For many years, Veronica lived out of a suitcase (or two) in New York City, Tel Aviv, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, D.C., San Antonio and Austin, where she worked as the statehouse and health care reporter with NPR member station KUT.
See stories by Verónica Zaragovia
Katie Lepri Cohen
Katie Lepri Cohen is WLRN's engagement editor. She previously covered city government and corruption, environment and the arts at the Miami Herald. She graduated with a degree in journalism from Florida International University.
See stories by Katie Lepri Cohen