Have you had an abortion? Tell us your story

For almost 50 years, states have been required to allow abortions up until the point of viability — Roe v. Wade decision, which established the right to abortion. States can’t impose an “undue burden,” a specific legal standard, on abortion access.

Now, the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case from Mississippi that could overturn Roe v. Wade. At the center of the case is a challenge to a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. The case is known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

If the majority of the Supreme Court rules in favor of the Mississippi State Department of Health and overturns Roe, the right to an abortion will be left up to states. The court would reverse its own precedent.



Recently, a leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito suggested a high likelihood of this happening. The Supreme Court is set to release a verdict soon, likely later this month or in early July.

Florida’s new abortion law is similar to Mississippi’s. The legislation goes into effect on July 1. The new law bans abortions after 15 weeks without any exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

