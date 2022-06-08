Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz endorses Charlie Crist for governor

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the senior House Democrat from Florida and a former national party chairwoman, is endorsing Charlie Crist for governor.

“I’ve known Charlie for more than 25 years, and since our time in the state Legislature I’ve known him to be a principled leader who’s willing to make the tough decisions and always put what’s best for the people of Florida over politics,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement distributed Wednesday by the Crist campaign.

Crist is currently a Democratic member of Congress from St. Petersburg, and has been elected statewide several times — when he was a Republican.

