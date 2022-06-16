Stonewall Pride Parade is back for the first time in three years

Wilton Manors’ annual parade honoring the Stonewall Riots in New York is taking place this year amid recent political shifts perceived as endangering the rights people fought for at the uprising and in the 50 years since.

“Because of all the stuff that’s going on in the political world, especially here in Florida, it is so important for us to be a voice,” said Jamie Forsythe, a main organizer for Stonewall Pride. “It becomes even more important for us to be here and to be active.”

Saturday’s event marks the first time in several years that both the festival and parade will take place, and nearly 40,000 people are expected to attend. Last year’s pride parade was canceled just as it was about to begin when a member of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus accidentally hit two other members of the chorus with a truck.

