The FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccines for infants and preschoolers

U.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week.

The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel.

The doses are made by Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA's action allows the companies to begin shipping millions of preordered doses across the country.

A final signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected this weekend. A final signoff would come from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Florida was the only state to not preorder the vaccines, but state officials said the shots can be available at retail pharmacies that partner with the federal government.as well as some community health centers. Hospitals can also order directly from the federal government and receive doses within days, the state Department of Health said.

The FDA also authorized Moderna’s vaccine for school-aged children and teens. Pfizer’s shots had been the only option for those ages.

