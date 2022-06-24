© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

CDC experts endorse Moderna COVID-19 shots for ages 6 to 17

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 24, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT
A vaccination center worker inoculates a woman with the Biontech vaccine against Covid-19 in Lower Saxony.
Moritz Frankenber
/
dpa/picture alliance via Getty I
A vaccination center worker inoculates a woman with the Biontech vaccine against Covid-19 in Lower Saxony.

An expert panel backed a second COVID-19 vaccine option for kids ages 6 to 17.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Thursday to recommend Moderna's shots as an option for school-age kids and adolescents.

This age group has been able to get shots shots made by Pfizer since last year.

The panel’s recommendations usually are adopted by the CDC and become the government’s guidance for U.S. doctors and their patients.

More than 600 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in U.S. kids ages 5 to 17.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida. To see more, visit .

Tags

News newshealthCOVID-19COVID-19 Vaccine
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press