DeSantis signs a bill to boost efforts by providers to diagnose Alzheimer's

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 24, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT
PET scan results that are part of a separate study on Alzheimer's disease at Georgetown University Hospital are seen in May.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill aimed at boosting efforts by doctors and other health care providers to detect Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia in patients.

Lawmakers unanimously passed the bill (SB 806) during the legislative session that ended in March.

The law directs the Florida Department of Health, through existing programs, to educate health care providers about issues such as the importance of early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia and the use of validated cognitive-assessment tools.

“For years it has been thought that memory loss is an inevitable fact of aging. While there are changes to the brain as we age, those with Alzheimer's disease are facing a uniquely challenging illness and deserve to be diagnosed as early as possible and supported fully,” Rosemary Laird, a Tampa-based geriatrician and member of the Florida Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee, said in a statement released Thursday by the Alzheimer’s Association, which supported the bill.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
