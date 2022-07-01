© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
News

In Florida, 60 of 67 counties are listed as high risk for COVID-19

Health News Florida
Published July 1, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT
Centers For Disease Control and Prevention
/

The map of COVID-19 community risk levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the state nearly all in orange, at high risk for transmission for the disease.

As of June 30, only seven of Florida’s 67 counties were not at high risk; and they were list at medium risk. Those were Walton, Washington, Calhoun, Franklin, Hendry, Glades and Putnam.

The community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient bed metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the previous seven days.

CDC recommends use of the levels to determine the impact of COVID on communities and take action.

According to the CDC, over the seven days through Wednesday, Florida reported 74,625 new cases with a positivity rate from 20 to 24.9%. There were 51 deaths related to the COVID.

Total number of cases in Florida has been 6,482,295.

Meantime, the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID increased nearly 43% in June, as subvariants of the coronavirus spread, according to data posted online Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Services.

The data showed that 3,841 inpatients had COVID as the month ended, up from 2,694 on June 1. The new data also showed that 402 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units, compared to 209 on June 1.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida.

Health News Florida
