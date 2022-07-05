© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Florida judge blocks new 15-week abortion ban

WLRN 91.3 FM | By The Associated Press
Published July 5, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
Supreme Court Abortion Florida
John Raoux
/
AP
In this file photo, demonstrators rally in support of abortion rights outside the Orlando City Hall, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

A Florida judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a new 15-week abortion ban days after it took effect in the state, an expected move following an oral ruling last week in which he said the law violated the state constitution.

Judge John C. Cooper issued the order in a case brought by reproductive health providers who argue that the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure. The state is expected to appeal. The law had gone into effect Friday before being blocked.

The decision came as abortion laws change at a frenzied pace across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, with several state laws and court cases shifting access to the procedure.

The law prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking.

The law was passed by the GOP-controlled legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this spring.

Tags

News abortionFloridaFlorida ConstitutionRoe v. Wadenews
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content
Ron DeSantis
  1. Abortion in Florida — the fight over the state’s new 15-week abortion law and a constitutional privacy protection
  2. A judge approved an injunction on FL's 15 week abortion ban, but it still goes into effect Friday
  3. With Roe v. Wade overturned, doctors expect to see more self-induced abortions
  4. How companies offering to cover travel for out-of-state abortions might work