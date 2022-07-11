Biden extends protected status for eligible Venezuelans

Eligible Venezuelans will be able to live in the United States with Temporary Protected Status for another 18 months, the Biden administration announced Monday, although Venezuelans who have arrived in the country after March 8, 2021 will not be eligible for the immigration relief.

“This action is one of many ways the Biden administration is providing humanitarian support to Venezuelans at home and abroad, together with our regional partners,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

South Florida Venezuelans celebrated the Biden administration’s decision to renew TPS, a humanitarian protection for which about 343,000 Venezuelans in the United States are eligible that allows them to temporarily live and work in the United States. The protection for Venezuelans was first announced the designation in March 2021, and was set to expire in September.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.