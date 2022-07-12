Monkeypox vaccines arrive in Broward County

Monkeypox vaccines finally arrived in Broward County on Tuesday to high demand as residents rushed to receive a dose.

Robert Boo, chief executive officer of The Pride Center for Equality in Wilton Manors, said 864 appointments for the vaccine filled up overnight after slots became available. On Tuesday, Boo became one of the first to receive a dose of Jynneos.

“The vaccine is highly sought after,” Boo said. “Spread within the community is definitely here. We have got to get ahead of this big rolling ball.”'

