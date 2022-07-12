© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Monkeypox vaccines arrive in Broward County

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Cindy Krischer Goodman | South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Published July 12, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.
Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner
/
CDC via AP
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.

Monkeypox vaccines finally arrived in Broward County on Tuesday to high demand as residents rushed to receive a dose.

Robert Boo, chief executive officer of The Pride Center for Equality in Wilton Manors, said 864 appointments for the vaccine filled up overnight after slots became available. On Tuesday, Boo became one of the first to receive a dose of Jynneos.

“The vaccine is highly sought after,” Boo said. “Spread within the community is definitely here. We have got to get ahead of this big rolling ball.”'

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Cindy Krischer Goodman | South Florida Sun-Sentinel
