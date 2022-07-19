US officials say states will get more monkeypox vaccine soon

U.S. health officials say more than 100,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine are on the way to states in the next few days. And several million more are coming in the months ahead.

They also acknowledged that vaccine supply hasn't been keeping up with the demand seen in New York, California, Florida and some other places.

Friday's announcement described the government’s latest attempts to keep up with a surprising international outbreak accounting for hundreds of newly reported U.S. cases every day.

In a call with reporters, officials said they expect cases to keep rising for at least several more weeks.

“All of our work right now is to prevent that from happening,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

