News

US officials say states will get more monkeypox vaccine soon

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 19, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
People stand in long lines to receive the monkeypox vaccine at San Francisco General Hospital in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
AP file
People stand in long lines to receive the monkeypox vaccine at San Francisco General Hospital in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

U.S. health officials say more than 100,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine are on the way to states in the next few days. And several million more are coming in the months ahead.

They also acknowledged that vaccine supply hasn't been keeping up with the demand seen in New York, California, Florida and some other places.

Friday's announcement described the government’s latest attempts to keep up with a surprising international outbreak accounting for hundreds of newly reported U.S. cases every day.

In a call with reporters, officials said they expect cases to keep rising for at least several more weeks.

“All of our work right now is to prevent that from happening,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Click here to hear an NPR interview with Walensky about the federal response to monkeypox

Associated Press
