MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
People who have HIV may qualify for a paid cardiovascular disease study at the University of Miami

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published July 26, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT
11B_hiv_b.jpg
Seth Pincus, Elizabeth Fischer, and Austin Athman
/
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health

Someone who has HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, that causes AIDS might be at greater risk of dying from cardiovascular disease than a person who doesn't have the virus, according to a study including researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Now they're recruiting more participants — men and women who have HIV or are at risk for getting the virus, and are 35 and older. Some participants have died from cardiovascular disease.

"So we really want to identify what are the predictors, what are the things that we can identify and we can intervene to prevent cardiovascular disease to occur among people with HIV," said Dr. Maria Alcaide, a professor of infectious diseases and researcher at UM’s Miller School of Medicine.

Participants will get their heart health checked once a year and would get paid for their time. They will not be asked to take any medications.

For more information, call 305-243-2188, visit med.miami.edu/mwccs or email axv830@med.miami.edu.

News HIVnews
