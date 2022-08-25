© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

More than 400 phony claims tossed out by judge in Champlain Towers South litigation

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Veronica Zaragovia
Published August 25, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT
SURFSIDE
The Associated Press
Rescue crews continued working through the weekend at the site of Champlain Towers South, which collapsed early Thursday morning.

Hundreds of claims on the more than $1 billion settlement from the Champlain Towers South case have been tossed out as phony.

The court-appointed receiver, attorney Michael Goldberg, had deemed more than 450 claims fraudulent. Now, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said he has thrown them out.

READ MORE: How a court will decide on the value of each human life lost in Surfside's condo building collapse

Some claimants, for instance, lied about being in the building at the time of the collapse last summer , or said they lived in units that did not exist. None of the fraudulent claimants showed up.

You turn to WLRN for reporting you can trust and stories that move our South Florida community forward. Your support makes it possible. Please donate now. Thank you.

The collapse of the condominium building on June 24, 2021 killed 98 people.

The court hearing on Wednesday took place both in person and online. Several unidentified people repeatedly interrupted the Zoom hearing by shouting and using obscenities and racial slurs. The disruptions stopped when the judge threatened to arrest them.

The next hearing takes place next week and will focus on compensation for the attorneys who have counseled the survivors and families of the victims.

Tags

News newsSurfsideSurfside victimsSurfside condo collapseChamplain Towers condominium collapsefraud
Veronica Zaragovia
Related Content
Steve Rosenthal poses for a photo in a white t-shirt and jeans
  1. Champlain Towers South survivor worries about his retirement after losing his apartment in the collapse
  2. Surfside Condo Collapse
  3. Surfside victims sue condo association and construction firms
  4. Surfside settlement hearing set for end of March