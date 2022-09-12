© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

State Board of Governors will discuss how to spend a $40 million boost for nursing education

Health News Florida
Published September 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
cfk.jpg
COLLEGE OF THE FLORIDA KEYS
/
The Miami Herald
Teresa Rodriquez, a student nurse at the College of the Florida Keys, gives fellow student nurse William Thompson a COVID-19 vaccine at the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County. Both are among the CFK nursing students and staff assisting with vaccinations in the Keys.

State higher-education officials are slated next week to discuss how universities plan to spend $40 million aimed at bolstering the number of “high-quality” nursing graduates in Florida.

The Legislature this year approved spending $100 million to create what’s called the Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners Through Incentives for Nursing Education fund, or PIPELINE.

Along with money for universities, the PIPELINE fund included $40 million for nursing programs at state colleges and $20 million for nursing education at career and technical centers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the money as part of efforts to boost workforce education.

“There has long been a need for nurses in Florida, especially as our state is growing, and we want to continue to support these front-line heroes,” the governor said in a statement that accompanied a news release about the funding in May.

Ten of the state’s 12 universities will receive shares of the money because they have nursing programs. The University of South Florida and the University of Central Florida will receive the most money, with each getting more than $6.9 million.

Money must be used on scholarships, recruiting and retaining faculty, purchasing or repairing equipment or creating or updating simulation centers.

About $28 million, or 70 percent, of the $40 million will be spent on recruiting and retaining faculty and staff, with all 10 universities that received money planning to spend it in that category, a report said.

Nearly $5 million is planned for equipment and learning resources, $2.8 million on student scholarships and support and $2.6 million on expanding or renovating education or office facilities.

The university system’s Board of Governors, which will discuss the program, will hold committee meetings and a board meeting Tuesday and Wednesday in Pensacola.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida. To see more, visit .

Tags

News newsFlorida Board of Governorseducationnursing
Related Content
MIA_MDC_Graduation_MJO_22.jpeg
  1. 'I get to make them proud': 14K students to graduate from Miami Dade College
  2. The U.S. needs more nurses, but nursing schools don't have enough slots
  3. Patient satisfaction surveys fail to track how well hospitals treat people of color