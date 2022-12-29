DUI checkpoints in Miami and Broward during New Year's

If you're planning on drinking on New Year's Eve or after, you should make a transportation or sobering-up plan ahead of time.

Police in Miami-Dade and Broward plan to enforce seasonal high visibility saturation and enforcement operations — meaning DUI checkpoints. These checkpoints will be set up in select areas in both counties and officers will be out looking to crack down on impaired drivers.

The spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff's Office, Gerdy St. Louis, told the Miami Herald the department’s DUI enforcement schedule will run 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on New Year’s Eve and continue until 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 —five hours into 2023. Miami-Dade police announced its holiday saturation checkpoints would run through New Year’s Eve.

#HappeningNow: In collaboration with @MiamiPD, we will be conducting a high visibility traffic education and enforcement campaign throughout #OurCounty. The campaign will run from November 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022. pic.twitter.com/7xzH8ffBCj — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 18, 2022

