© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

DUI checkpoints in Miami and Broward during New Year's

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Howard Cohen
Published December 29, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST
DUI_CHECKPOINT_DAV16.jpeg
Daniel A. Varela
/
Miami Herald
File photo of Miami-Dade Police Department conducting a high visibility enforcement of impaired drivers in Homestead on Aug. 18, 2018.

If you're planning on drinking on New Year's Eve or after, you should make a transportation or sobering-up plan ahead of time.

Police in Miami-Dade and Broward plan to enforce seasonal high visibility saturation and enforcement operations — meaning DUI checkpoints. These checkpoints will be set up in select areas in both counties and officers will be out looking to crack down on impaired drivers.

The spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff's Office, Gerdy St. Louis, told the Miami Herald the department’s DUI enforcement schedule will run 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on New Year’s Eve and continue until 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 —five hours into 2023. Miami-Dade police announced its holiday saturation checkpoints would run through New Year’s Eve.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Tags
News DUIMiami policeBrowardNewsNew Year's Eve
Howard Cohen
See stories by Howard Cohen
Related Content
  1. Have you made your New Year's climate resolution yet?
  2. Big legal battles to watch in 2023
  3. How to throw the ultimate holiday cocktail party, according to director Paul Feig
  4. New year brings lobbying restrictions, toll breaks for Floridians