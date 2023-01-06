Only ten veterans certified through Florida program hired in the state

Only a handful of veterans certified as teachers through a special Florida Department of Education program have been hired in the state’s school districts despite hundreds applying.

The Military Veterans Certification Pathway Program allows veterans with four years of military service and 60 college credits to apply for a five-year temporary teaching certificate.

But Democratic Senator Lori Berman says only ten veterans, who have been certified through the program have actually been hired as teachers in the state.

When she asked the Florida Senate’s Staff Director Matthew Bouck about why placement was so low at this week’s Senate education subcommittee meeting, she didn’t get a straight answer.

“And do we know why the 4 to 500 are not getting their certificate?"

"That I’m not.”

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis floated the program as a solution to the state’s teacher shortage.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Education says, the program is, “providing employment for certain veterans as teachers in Florida when before they would not have this opportunity.”

