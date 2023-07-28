© 2023 WLRN
We promise this week's NPR news quiz isn't ALL about 'Barbie'

By Holly J. Morris
Published July 28, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
That's some pretty good side-eye, Barbie.
John D McHugh
/
AFP via Getty Images
This week, Barbie the movie broke box office records, lured people to a searingly depressing biopic, dominated Mattel's quarterly earnings call, and is somehow both corporate propaganda and a scream of existential angst. It puzzled and enthralled the Indigo Girls, and inspired this World Cafe playlist.

Barbie the doll may or may not be a feminist icon. She is a strong role model, and a reason to examine the history of women in the workforce. She's the star of this LAist podcast.

Thanks for taking this tour of Barbie and Barbie-adjacent content. Here's a quiz with just one question that references Barbie.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
