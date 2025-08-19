Putin and Zelenskyy could meet. And, Trump wants to stop voting by mail

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

President Trump announced on social media yesterday that he would facilitate a direct meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He says he'll hold trilateral talks with the two leaders afterward, but did not provide details on when these would take place. This development comes after Trump met Zelenskyy and a delegation of European leaders at the White House in an effort to end the war Russia launched in Ukraine.

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Trump meet in the Oval Office ahead of talks Monday on bringing an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia. Several European leaders joined Zelenskyy as they try to find a way to end Russia's offensive.

🎧 The White House is trying to create a sense of momentum after talks with Putin, Zelenskyy and the European leaders , NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben tells Up First . Yesterday, leaders discussed security guarantees to keep peace in Ukraine if there is a deal. Trump said a guarantee would require "coordination" from the U.S., and that Putin would be open to one. The European leaders also discussed the return of Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia, including children, which Trump thinks Putin would be open to. Ukraine wants a ceasefire before any more talks because it's concerned that Russia could drag out the war without one. Trump says he doesn't oppose a ceasefire but that it's not necessary.

Late last night, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed that Trump and the Russian leader discussed the possibility of direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv. Trump is moving fast and operating in broad agreements, whereas Putin focuses on the details, which can slow down the process, NPR's Charles Maynes says. Maynes says he heard several Russian red lines during the talks in Washington, D.C., yesterday. This includes European troops on the ground in Ukraine and Zelenskyy's call for arms sales, which would contradict Putin's demands for Ukraine to demilitarize.

Lawmakers in Texas and California are back to work in their state capitols as the battle to redistrict intensifies across the country. Texas Democrats returned to the state after fleeing for two weeks to stall a newly drawn congressional map favoring the GOP. They stated they would end their standoff if California Democrats put together their own redistricting map to counter the one in Texas. California Democrats released a map that could result in five more Democratic seats in the U.S. House to offset the expected five new Republican seats from Texas.

🎧 Democrats in California say they plan to vote on the map this week and get it in front of voters in November. In order to do that, lawmakers have to pass the bill by a two-thirds vote. The passage is likely because Democrats hold a supermajority in the state, says Laura Fitzgerald with CapRadio in Sacramento. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Democratic lawmakers and other leaders have launched a campaign urging voters to support the measure. Republicans are threatening to file lawsuits challenging the ballot measure, as they say Democrats are sidelining California's independent redistricting commission, which is in the state's constitution, by going to voters.

➡️ Here's how redistricting in Texas and California can change whose votes really matter in the 2026 congressional elections.

Trump announced yesterday that he aims to eliminate mail-in ballots and voting machines before next year's midterm elections. Part of his plan involves signing an executive order barring states from potentially using either option. He said, without evidence, that the machines are inaccurate, expensive and less reliable than counting paper ballots.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images for Coachella / Getty Images for Coachella Beyoncé performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2018.

Pop Culture Happy Hour turns 15 this summer. When the show began, its hosts had many pent-up hot takes. To celebrate their anniversary, they're breaking open a time capsule to see if they held up. Is Netflix better than cable? Will Beyoncé's career have longevity? Are homemade costumes cool? Revisit some of the show's earliest moments and decide for yourself how well the hosts' opinions have aged.

‎ / Erika P. Rodríguez for NPR / NPR Bad Bunny performs at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, known as 'El Choli', for his residency concert on Sunday, July 27, 2025, in San Juan, P.R. World renowned Puerto Rican artist Benito A. Martinez Ocasio, known as Bad Bunny, is currently performing a 30-show residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Titled "I Don't Want to Leave Here" ("No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí", in Spanish) the series of weekend concerts will attract over 500,000 people as it celebrates Puerto Rican culture, mirroring the themes of his recent album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos ("I Should Have Taken More Photos", in English). (Erika P. Rodríguez for NPR)

Bad Bunny's 30-concert residency in San Juan has instilled pride in Puerto Rican culture and helped ease the sorrow many feel about leaving their island. A decades-long debt crisis, worsening infrastructure, rising prices from gentrification, and declining services have compelled many Puerto Ricans to search for new opportunities elsewhere. The Puerto Rican rapper's concerts have brought thousands back to the island. His residency is titled "No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí," which means "I Don't Want To Leave Here," hinting at those wounds. On stage, the artist addresses the pain directly, reminding his fans that it doesn't matter where they live, they are no less Puerto Rican. See how Bad Bunny and his fans are celebrating the island's culture.

Joan Marcus / Lucille and Leo Frank, played by Talia Suskauer and Max Chernin, in the national tour of Parade, about a Jewish man falsely accused of murder in 1913. Parade ends its run at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C..

Parade, a Tony Award-winning musical about the real-life lynching of a Jewish man in 1915, arrives at the Kennedy Center this week amid antisemitic backlash against the show's subject. For two days each August, a tractor pull, a grassroots motorsport like no other, draws big crowds to a hamlet in Western New York. Newsmax has agreed to pay $67 million to settle a defamation lawsuit against the news organization for broadcasting false claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

