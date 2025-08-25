Trump threatens Chicago with National Guard. And, lessons from Katrina, 20 years later

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is rejecting President Trump's idea of deploying federal troops to patrol Chicago. At the end of last week, the president discussed sending National Guard troops to the city, just like he has done in Washington, D.C. Johnson says Trump's plan is illegal, uncalled for and uncoordinated. The mayor also quoted city data showing that Chicago has seen a drop in certain violent crimes in the past year, including homicides, robberies and shootings.

Scott Olson / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson attends a press conference in January. This weekend, Johnson called President Trump's threat to send the National Guard to Chicago "uncoordinated, uncalled for, and unsound."

🎧 The remarks that Trump made about Chicago on Friday were not a rollout of a plan, but it did seem as if he moved the city to the top of his list, NPR's Tamara Keith tells Up First. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker doesn't want the National Guard in Chicago, saying that what Trump is doing is "a trial run for a police state." Keith says it has been clear that what the president is doing in the nation's capital is a trial run for other cities. Since the federalization of Washington began two weeks ago, the White House has announced hundreds of arrests. A significant number of them have been immigration enforcement.

Trump will meet with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung for a summit in Washington today. The two countries' longtime alliance is on the table, as South Korea has pushed back against U.S. pressure to refocus the country's military from deterring North Korea to countering China. The leaders are also expected to discuss the final details of a trade deal reached last month.

🎧 To lower U.S. tariffs on South Korean exports from 25% to 15%, the country has pledged an investment of $350 billion in the U.S., says NPR's Anthony Kuhn. Trump says the U.S. will get 90% of the profits, but South Korea disagrees, as most of the money will be in the form of loans and not direct investments. The U.S. also wants South Korea to readjust its military strategy, which is something Lee says his country cannot easily agree with. Kuhn says South Korea might be open to being flexible about addressing issues beyond North Korea, but it doesn't want to be dragged into a conflict with China.

The FBI on Friday searched the home and office of John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser. He served during Trump's first term for just over a year and has since become a critic of the president. The FBI's move occurred on the same day that the Justice Department released transcripts from its interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime accomplice of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell was complimentary of Trump and stated she never saw Trump or some prominent men with Epstein, according to her interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last month.

🎧 Maxwell is interested in some sort of clemency, which could be a reduction in sentence or a pardon — something that Trump could provide, according to NPR's Ryan Lucas. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for helping Epstein recruit, groom and exploit young girls. The president, as part of his campaign, has promised vengeance against his perceived political enemies. But he says he didn't know about the FBI search on Bolton. That investigation relates to classified documents, according to the DOJ.

Today's listen

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images / Getty Images Former U.S. President George W. Bush talks with retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré on the flight deck of the USS Iwo Jima on Sept. 20, 2005, in New Orleans, La.

This week marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast, bringing with it a wake of destruction. In Katrina's aftermath, Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré became a household name, leading recovery efforts as commander of Joint Task Force Katrina. Since then, storms have grown stronger, and climate disasters are becoming more frequent. Honoré says the lessons from Hurricane Katrina remain prevalent today. Read more about his work throughout the years and listen to the ways he is urging people to prepare for future disasters.

Picture show

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A view of the newly paved Rose Garden is seen at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 6, 2025. US President Donald Trump converted the grass portion of the Rose Garden into a patio space, inspired by his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The White House is giving the iconic Rose Garden a makeover, and the work is nearly complete. Since returning to office in January, Trump has been on a mission to renovate. He swapped out the grass in the garden with stone, turning what had been a lawn into a patio. The switch bears a striking resemblance to a popular feature at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. The president said it was important to get rid of the grass because it got too soggy for fine footwear. Though the lawn is gone, the flowers will remain a fixture. The Rose Garden dates back to the Kennedy administration. Check out this look at the popular garden through the years, including the new renovations.

3 things to know before you go

Colin Jackson / NPR / NPR The state of Michigan's tourism campaign created the FRESH scent to promote the state. It's sold as a blend of Michigan's beach days, wineries, lavender fields and laughter.

The state of Michigan's tourism campaign, Pure Michigan, has created a room and body spray for the summer. The fragrances are intended to promote the state as a destination for mindful travel. Ashley Ludlow's mother died in the hospital in 2005. Following her mother's wishes, Ludlow made the difficult decision not to have her resuscitated, a choice that weighed heavily on her. A few days after her mother's death, a nurse reached out to her. The unsung hero offered words of reassurance about the decision Ludlow had made. SpaceX postponed its 10th test launch of its massive Starship rocket yesterday due to a technical glitch. But don't worry, space enthusiasts. If they can overcome the issue, there is a chance they will try again today or tomorrow.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

