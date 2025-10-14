© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a young, migrating puffin ended up in someone's Massachusetts backyard

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 14, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
Atlantic puffins congregate near their burrows on Eastern Egg Rock, a small island off the coast of Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
/
Atlantic puffins congregate near their burrows on Eastern Egg Rock, a small island off the coast of Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

A juvenile puffin blew off course and landed in a backyard in Wrentham, Massachusetts. The bird was taken in by Congress of the Birds, a rescue organization in Rhode Island.

With a nor’easter forecasted, rescuers rushed to release the bird before the storm hit.

Founder and executive director of Congress of the Birds, Sheida Soleimani, joins host Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Breaking News Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
More On This Topic