'Wait Wait' for November 1, 2025: With Not My Job guest Julia Fox

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Rhymefest, Not My Job guest Julia Fox and panelists Alonzo Bodden, Josh Gondelman, and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Rhymefest This Time

Extreme Halloween; An Extra Hour For Regret; Pet Peeves

Panel Questions

Goodnight, Siri

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about an innovation in walking, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Uncut Gems' Julia Fox answers our questions about movies that have been cut from their original edit

Actor, model and icon Julia Fox, known for her role in Uncut Gems, plays our game called "Recut Gems." Three questions about movies that were recut from their original versions.

Panel Questions

A New Role in the Office; Too Many DeBlasios;

Limericks

Rhymefest reads three news-related limericks: Putting Wine Snobs To Work; Decoration or Infestation; Primal Therapy

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

We're setting our clocks back this weekend, so our panelists to tell us what they're doing with the extra hour they get this week...



